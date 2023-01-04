Cardiff City consider shock reunion with former boss as Mark Hudson’s struggles persist

Cardiff City could attempt to persuade Neil Warnock out of retirement to replace Mark Hudson if results do not improve, The Mail has reported.

Warnock announced his retirement in April 2022 after 42 successful years as a manager.

The experienced boss’ most recent club stint came with Middlesbrough where despite a positive start, he was unable to take the club further forward and his dismissal became inevitable.

The 74-year-old manager is extremely capable at this level and he holds the most promotions in English football with eight to his name.

Now, The Mail has said that with pressure growing on Hudson, Cardiff City are considering an attempt to persuade Warnock out of retirement to salvage their season.

Cardiff City sit 20th in the league and risk falling into a relegation battle if results don’t improve fast.

An unexpected reunion…

With Warnock’s age this move would likely be a short term solution for the second tier club.

Warnock was able to deliver Premier League football to Cardiff City during his spell at the club between 2016-2019.

The former Boro boss is a safe pair of hands and he would give the Bluebirds a strong chance of stability, but it likely won’t be an easy deal to make.

Reunions in football don’t always conclude with the fairy-tale ending as intended and this may be one of those times.

Warnock’s reputation speaks for itself, but with the former manager settled in retirement and exploring new avenues including punditry, it remains to be seen just how the situation pans out.

For now though Hudson must do all he can to turn his fortunes around and that could start with an upset this weekend against Leeds United in the FA Cup.