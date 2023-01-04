Burnley facing competition from Sunderland in chase for Nottingham Forest fringe man

Sunderland have joined Burnley in the race to sign Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge, the Daily Mail has said.

Burnley are in the market for another option at the top of the pitch this month and Nottingham Forest’s Surridge was mentioned as a target by Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

The former Stoke City and Bournemouth man started for Steve Cooper’s side on the opening day of the Premier League season but has had to settle for sub appearances since. He’s come off the bench on nine occasions, only finding starts in EFL Cup wins over Grimsby Town and Spurs.

Now, a new side has entered the chase for the striker.

The Daily Mail claims Sunderland are now in pursuit of the 23-year-old. The Black Cats have lost Ellis Simms to parent club Everton and with rumours surrounding Ross Stewart, another striker or two is needed at the Stadium of Light.

Surridge could be a fitting option for Tony Mowbray’s side, but with Burnley keen, there could be a fight for his services.

1 of 15 Who made more appearances for Sunderland? Michael Gray Dean Whitehead

A solid target…

Surridge holds a decent record in the Championship and at 24, there’s still plenty of time to get the very best out of the striker.

He played an influential role in helping Forest to the Premier League last season, netting eight times and providing two assists in 23 outings after arriving on loan from Stoke City. Surridge was largely used as a substitute too, so it will be interesting to see just what he can achieve if given a regular starting role.

The Slough-born striker fits the profile of a potential Stewart replacement and with the best years of his career hopefully ahead of him, it remains to be seen just where Surridge ends up this winter.