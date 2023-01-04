Burnley could join race to sign Bristol City man, report reveals

Burnley are reportedly ‘interested in joining the race’ to sign Bristol City and Ghana attacker Antoine Semenyo.

BristolLive claim that Championship leaders Burnley are showing an interest in Semenyo, 22, who’s been linked with a number of clubs over the past year.

Last summer, Premier League teams were showing an interest in Semenyo. More recently though, Bournemouth have been linked with a move for Semenyo during this month’s transfer window, with the Cherries having a long-term interest in the youngster.

But Burnley could now join the race to sign Semenyo, who’s out of contract at Ashton Gate this summer – the Robins have the option to extend his stay by a further year though.

Semenyo has scored four goals and assisted two more in 21 league appearances for Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City this season, with the Robins currently struggling down in 19th place of the table – they sit a grand total of 27 points behind Burnley in 1st.

1 of 15 Who did Kolo Toure succeed as Wigan Athletic manager? Neil Critchley Michael Beale Steve Morison Leam Richardson

Semenyo to Burnley…

Given Semenyo’s contract situation, Bristol City may be best off selling him during this month’s transfer window. But he won’t go cheap – some reports in the past have priced him at upwards of £20million, but last summer the Robins rejected a bid of £9million for the forward.

So Burnley could expect to pay somewhere in that region for Semenyo should they want to sign him this month. And he’d be a great signing for Vincent Kompany’s side too – he’s a forward-thinking and pacey winger who knows how to score and create goals, and playing in a much more positive and prolific Burnley side could bring the best out of Semenyo.

This seems like a move that could really work out well for all parties, but it depends on whether Bristol City will want to sell Semenyo now that their season has taken a turn for the worse.

Burnley return to actin v Bournemouth in te FA Cup this weekend, whilst Bristol City face Swansea City.