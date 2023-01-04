Blackpool could announce Manchester City transfer deal today as Portsmouth miss out

Blackpool are set to announce the signing of Manchester City youngster Morgan Rogers, as per The Gazette.

Rogers, 20, spent last season on loan at Bournemouth in the Championship.

He played in 15 league outings, scoring once in a difficult stint for the youngster.

Rogers he did enjoy a successful spell with Lincoln City in 2020/21 though, netting six and assisting four in League One as the Imps made it all the way to the play-off final.

The 20-year-old winger has attracted interest from elsewhere in the Football League with Portsmouth reported to be interested also. However, it appears the Seasiders have won the race.

The Gazette‘s report states an announcement could be as early as today with the youngster joining on loan until the end of the season.

In need of a spark…

Michael Appleton’s side are struggling for momentum at the moment. Blackpool sit 22nd in the league having failed to win in their past nine fixtures. Their recent draw to Sunderland was a little better, but still someway off an all-round good performance.

Appleton’s side have already added Andy Lyons to their ranks this month adding depth to their defence, but they will need more should they want to survive this season. The Tangerines are a side in need of some fresh blood and it will be hoped the arrival of Rogers marks the start of positive summer window.

If the signing is announced today Rogers could be in line to feature for the first time this weekend in Blackpool’s FA Cup clash against Nottingham Forest.

It’s a tough draw for Appleton, but things don’t get much easier with his side travelling to Vicarage Road the following weekend in what could be Rogers’ first taste of Championship football with his new club.