Blackburn Rovers’ 35-cap international attracting winter transfer interest

Blackburn Rovers defender Louie Annesley is wanted by Irish club Dundalk, the Lancashire Telegraph has said.

Blackburn Rovers brought defender Annesley over to these theses in 2019, signing him from Lincoln FC of Gibraltar.

Since then, the London-born 22-year-old has been a regular for the club’s U21s but has only made one first-team outing. He’s tasted senior football on loan with Woking and Barnet while also notching up 35 caps for Gibraltar but hasn’t been able to break into the senior side at Ewood Park.

Now, with his deal up at the end of the season, it is claimed Annesley has interest from Ireland.

League of Ireland side Dundalk are said to be interested in bringing the centre-back over to the Republic of Ireland. A permanent move is in the works, the Lancashire Telegraph has said, and Rovers are open to letting him move on to pastures new this winter, they add.

1 of 12 What shirt number did Adam Armstrong wear for Blackburn Rovers? 11 14 7 5

The right time for a fresh start?

Annesley is 22 now and it seems highly unlikely that he’ll be breaking into Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Rovers side.

With his contract up in the summer, a winter move means there will be no waiting around for half the year before a seemingly inevitable release. A move to Dundalk means he can go and challenge for regular game time elsewhere and gives him the chance to make a fresh start after four years in Lancashire.

With international experience under his belt and experience at a Championship club, Annesley could be a good addition for the Irish side too. Those at Ewood Park will be hoping he can go on and enjoy a fruitful career after his time there, so it remains to be seen if a move comes to fruition.