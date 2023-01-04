Barnsley, Plymouth Argyle and Salford City eyeing Tranmere Rovers midfielder, report claims

Barnsley, Salford City and Plymouth Argyle are all interested in Tranmere Rovers midfielder Josh Hawkes, as per Football League World.

Hawkes, 23, has scored four goals in 22 League Two appearances so far this season.

The ex-Sunderland man has been a regular for Micky Mellon’s side, playing a part in all but two league games thus far while operating on either wing or as an attacking midfielder.

Hawkes has now reportedly turned heads with Football League World claiming Barnsley, Plymouth Argyle and Salford City are all keen.

The 23-year-old has 18 months left on his contract after signing permanently for Tranmere Rovers last January.

Ready for a step up to League One?

Plymouth Argyle have recently lost Morgan Whittaker after he made a premature return to his parent club Swansea City.

This move has opened up a spot in the Pilgrims’ attack and Hawkes may be able to fill that role. Hawkes is yet to play consistently at a level as high as the third tier, but he certainly has the potential to be a good fit in the right system.

Elsewhere in League One, Barnsley are fighting for a play-off spot and in League Two Salford City are struggling for consistency, although they too are in the play-off picture.

Whilst it would be great to see Hawkes make the step up to League One, he must ensure he will get chances to play in order for him to continue his development and reach closer to his potential.

With interest seemingly large in Hawkes, it does give Tranmere Rovers the right to demand a good fee and this one may come down to who can fulfil their financial requests this month.