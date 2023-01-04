55-year-old open to ambitious Portsmouth approach, report says

Chris Wilder would be open to an approach from Portsmouth over their vacant managerial post, The News has said.

Portsmouth parted ways with Danny and Nicky Cowley after a New Years’ Day defeat to Charlton Athletic and have since been on the search for their successor.

Now, according to The News, Wilder could be convinced to take over at Fratton Park, but needs to be sure of their ambition.

It is said that the ex-Sheffield United boss would prefer a return to the Championship but he is open to dropping down a division if the project is right.

Wilder has been out of work since being axed by Middlesbrough in October. Despite this disappointing spell, he is still highly regarded for his time at Sheffield United, where he took the Blades from League One to a 9th place finish in the Premier League.

How could he fare at Portsmouth?

Pompey sit nine points adrift of the play-off positions and their promotion hopes look dead in the water.

With the current state Portsmouth are in its hard to see any manager reigniting their season, but Wilder is among the best the EFL has to offer, and would be some coup for the South Coast club.

Portsmouth haven’t returned to the Championship since relegation in 2012 but have been knocking on the door of the play-offs for a number of years now and the experience and tactical knowledge of Wilder could be what is needed to get back on track.

With the club struggling so much to find form, such a statement appointment could be pivotal for getting both fans and players on board with the club.