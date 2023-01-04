5 QPR transfers that could realistically go down this month

QPR sit in 12th place of the Championship table, with Neil Critchley’s side struggling to find some consistency in the league.

But the R’s remain just three points outside the top-six and so a few wins could really put their campaign back on track. QPR drew 1-1 with 2nd place Sheffield United last time out, but they’ve now won just one of their last 10 Championship outings.

This month’s transfer window could be a busy one for QPR as they look to get back in the race for promotion, and here we look at five transfers that could realistically go down in west London this month…

Macauley Bonne – sold

Bonne looked like he was on the brink of leaving QPR last summer, and after failing to make his mark on the first-team since, a move away from the club this month seems inevitable.

And yesterday, journalist Darren Witcoop revealed on Twitter that Bonne is in fact free to leave the club this month, with a number of League One clubs apparently interested in signing him.

Lyndon Dykes – sold

This one seems much less likely to happen than Bonne leaving, but it certainly can’t be ruled out. Dykes has been linked with a move to Rangers since Michael Beale left QPR to take on the Ibrox job, and now QPR are said to be keen on extending his current deal past 2024, in a bid to keep him at the club.

But failing to do that soon could force QPR to change their mind on the player, as they’ll surely want to avoid entering into the final year of his contract and also the risk of losing him on a free transfer next year.

Ilias Chair – sold

And lastly in terms of potential player sales this month is Chair. The attacker was linked with a move to Aston Villa earlier in the season and Critchley recently spoke out on the 25-year-old’s future at QPR, saying that he couldn’t guarantee that Chair would still be at QPR beyond this month.

It was a somewhat surprising statement given that Villa’s interest in Chair hasn’t been reported on for a while, and it could suggest that Chair is looking for his next opportunity with this season threatening to peter out into another mid-table finish.

Malcolm Ebiowei – signed

Crystal Palace youngster Ebiowei has a number of suitors in the Championship and QPR have now joined the race to sign him on loan this month. The right-sided player can play in an attacking role, or more of a wing-back role, and he might yet be needed in the even that Ethan Laird is recalled by Manchester United.

Hull City were said to be closing in on a move for Ebiowei yesterday but QPR joining the race, and others too, will surely give Ebiowei and Palace a lot to think about in the coming days.

Conor Masterson – loaned out

Masterson has been brought back into the side under Critchley. The Irishman has been an unused substitute in the last three games for QPR and he could well be someone who features in the FA Cup clash v Fleetwood Town this weekend.

He’s certainly struggled for game time this season but he’s impressed in loan spells in the past, and another loan move to a League One side this month could be what he needs to finally earn a regular spot in this QPR XI.