3 Sam Surridge alternatives Burnley should consider as Sunderland enter transfer race

Burnley have been linked with a move for Nottingham Forest forward Sam Surridge in recent days.

Burnley’s striker options could do with bolstering this month but it reported target Surridge is also claimed to be on the radar of Sunderland, who are also in the market for another centre-forward.

With that in mind, it would be wise for the Clarets to weigh up some alternative options.

Here, we put forward three who could be a good fit at Turf Moor…

Dante Vanzeir – Union SG

Vanzeir’s 15 goals and 10 assists in Union SG’s title-winning 2021/22 campaign went under the radar somewhat because of Deniz Undav’s form but he’s starring again this season and Burnley have to take notice.

The 24-year-old is a proven goalscorer in Vincent Kompany’s native Belgium and has the technical ability to link up the play well and create chances for other attackers too. He could really get the best out of Burnley’s wide talents and is one that they should certainly consider.

Liam Delap – Manchester City (on loan with Stoke City)

It’s been a tough season for Stoke City and, in turn, a tough first season of regular senior football for Delap.

He’s struggled with the Potters so sending him to a club where he’d be managed by someone Manchester City know they can trust could be beneficial for the second half of the season. He’s shown before just how good he can be up front and linking up with Kompany and some fellow Manchester City talents could get the best out of him in 2023.

Lyle Foster – KVC Westerlo

Like Vanzeir, Foster is plying his trade in Belgium and has been in strong form so far this season.

The South African has eight goals and three assists in 17 games for KVC Westerlo and has plenty of room and time to develop. Formerly of AS Monaco, Foster looks like a player who could develop well under Kompany’s guide and with the strong contingency of ex-Jupiler Pro League talents at Turf Moor, there would be some familiar faces around to help him settle.