Peterborough United complete shock move to reunite with ex-boss after McCann departure

Peterborough United have named Darren Ferguson has their new boss until the end of the season after the departure of Grant McCann.

Peterborough United only brought McCann back to the club 11 months ago and despite some promising moments in the Championship, he was unable to save them from relegation.

Their start to the new season looked bright too, but following a dismal run, pressure has been piling on the former Hull City boss. Now, he and assistant manager Cliff Byrne have left the club.

But in perhaps the most surprising development, former boss Darren Ferguson has returned to London Road for a FOURTH time. He will lead the club until the end of the season as Posh bid to turn around their season.

Ferguson only left Peterborough United in January of 2022 amid their struggles in the Championship, but the club hierarchy believe he’s the ideal manager to come in this winter as they bid to revive their promotion push.

A shock move…

To say that Ferguson’s return is a surprise is an understatement.

He’s had some great times with the Posh in years gone by, delivering Championship football on three occasions. However, the mood soured heavily in the second-tier before his departure and he ended up leaving rather than being sacked.

The departure of McCann opened the door for a new boss to come in and lead a new era at London Road but with Ferguson back, it seems to be yet another sideways step for the club.

It remains to be seen just how Ferguson fares in his fourth stint at the club, but fans certainly seem as though they’re not on board with the club’s decision to bring him back yet again.