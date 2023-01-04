3 Malcolm Ebiowei alternatives QPR and Blackburn Rovers should consider amid Hull City claims

QPR and Blackburn Rovers have both been mentioned in the race for Crystal Palace talent Malcolm Ebiowei.

Blackburn Rovers and QPR have both linked in recent days but it seems Hull City are in pole position to secure a deal.

Tigers boss Liam Rosenior worked with the winger at Derby County and a reunion could be on the cards this winter.

With that in mind, QPR and Blackburn Rovers should keep some alternative options in mind if Ebiowei does indeed head elsewhere. Here, we put forward three options that could be fitting additions on the wing for both clubs…

Carlos Borges – Manchester City

Once again, Borges is starring at youth level this season. In 18 outings, the Portuguese starlet has managed a stunning 16 goals and 11 assists. He’s showing he’s above the rest in academy football and a spell away on loan could be ideal for his development.

He can play on either the right or left-hand side and his electric pace and tricky footwork could make him a real problem for Championship defenders.

Garang Kuol – Newcastle United

Kuol has been mooted for a loan move this winter after arriving from A-League side Central Coast Mariners. At just 18, he managed two goals and three assists in eight league appearances, most of which were off the bench.

He was a part of Australia’s World Cup squad and looks destined for a future at the top. It has been said he’s got suitors from abroad though, so EFL sides keen on Kuol will likely have competition for his services.

Reiss Nelson – Arsenal

After netting twice and providing an assist in a rampant win over Nottingham Forest in October, it looked as though Nelson might finally be set for a run in Arsenal’s first-team.

That hasn’t been the case though and he’s been left out of the last three matchday squads. Aged 23, he needs regular minutes now and after stints on loan in Europe with Hoffenheim and Feyenoord, Nelson would be an eye-catching signing for a Championship side like QPR or Blackburn Rovers.