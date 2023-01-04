3 John Egan replacements Sheffield United should consider amid reported Premier League interest

Sheffield United mainstay John Egan has been absolutely vital to the Blades’ success this season.

Sheffield United signed the Irishman back in the summer of 2018 and he’s been a popular figure ever since.

He was a key part of their rise to the Premier League and earlier this week, reporter Darren Witcoop said that Egan was attracting growing interest from the top-flight. It will be hoped the Blades can hold onto the defender, but it could be smart to consider some alternatives in case.

Here, we put forward three options Sheffield United should keep in mind…

James Hill – Bournemouth

Bristol-born Hill really caught the eye when breaking through with Fleetwood Town but hasn’t been afforded many first-team chances since signing for Bournemouth this time last year.

At 20, he’s still got plenty of time to develop and he could grow into a top-level centre-back in the years to come. He could be a worthwhile addition to the Blades’ backline on either a temporary or permanent deal.

Sam Beukema – AZ Alkmaar

Beukema’s aerial presence has helped make him an important defender for Eredivise side AZ Alkmaar and would make him a fitting option if Egan was to head for pastures new.

Similarly to Anel Ahmedhodzic, he’d fit the profile of a niche, abroad player who might perhaps be going under the radar and at 24, the Dutchman could really kick on if given the chance to prove himself over in England.

Sean Nealis – New York Red Bulls

Again, Nealis is a towering presence at the heart of defence and his physical prowess has seen him become a key player in the MLS for New York Red Bulls. He managed to make starting spot his own over the 2022 season and even donned the captain’s armband on a few occasions, displaying his leadership qualities.

He too fits the profile of a niche overseas player who could make the step up to English football.