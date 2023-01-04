20-year-old Bournemouth man emerges on Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer radar

Sheffield Wednesday have identified Bournemouth talent James Hill as a potential centre-back target, The Star has reported.

Sheffield Wednesday are in need of centre-back reinforcements this month as they prepare for the rest of the campaign.

Darren Moore has had to contend with a shortage of options at the heart of defence so far this season, and despite that, they’re still firmly in the fight for automatic promotion back to the Championship.

Now, The Star has revealed that one name on their radar is Bournemouth youngster Hill.

They state that, alongside Stoke City man Aden Flint, Hill is one player being eyed up as an option for the Owls as they bid to bolster their backline. The 20-year-old has seen limited senior opportunities since joining from Fleetwood Town in January 2022 and a loan could kick his season into action.

Hill has played just twice this campaign, with both outings coming in the EFL Cup.

An ideal loan addition?

Hill is a highly-touted talent and his move up from League One to the Premier League was certainly a warranted one.

It will be hoped he’s got a bright future at the top but for now, a loan could be his bests option. He’s not in Bournemouth’s first-team plans yet and a return to League One on a temporary deal could remind the Cherries just what he’s capable of.

Sheffield Wednesday would benefit from the fact he’s already played at this level before so it will be interesting to see if their rumoured admiration develops into anything more serious.

Hill played 53 times during his time with Fleetwood Town and drew significant interest before ending up with Bournemouth.