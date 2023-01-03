Watford starlet’s immediate future uncertain with club yet to decide transfer fate

Watford’s plans for Kwadwo Baah’s immediate future remain ‘unclear’, reports from Germany have said.

Watford raised eyebrows when they sent young attacker Baah on loan to German second-tier side Fortuna Dusseldorf in the summer, with the deal also including an option to make the move permanent.

Since then, it’s been tough times for Baah, who has made just seven first-team appearances for the club.

He’s yet to start a senior game and his seven 2.Bundesliga outings have totalled just an hour of game time.

In the wake of his limited minutes, reputable German outlet BILD stated in November that Fortuna were ready to let Watford recall him, with the Hornets ready to bring him back once they had found another club for him to join temporarily.

Now though, Rheinische Post has said that Watford’s plans for Baah are unclear and are yet to make a decision on a recall.

What’s best for Baah?

If Watford sent Baah out on loan in the hope of giving him regular game time away from Vicarage Road then this spell has been a bit of a disaster.

The youngster’s talents were on show during his time with Rochdale and his electric pace instantly made him a handful for defenders. He’s not had a chance to impress with Watford yet though and out in Germany, the only appearances he’s made have been brief ones off the bench.

It only seems logical to bring the 19-year-old back this winter to find him another club or to give him a shot with Slaven Bilic’s side given their shortage out on the wings.

It remains to be seen how the situation pans out though with the Hornets yet to make up their minds.