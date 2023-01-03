Transfer insider makes fresh claim on Ismaila Sarr to Aston Villa after Watford man’s failed summer move

Transfer insider Pete O’Rourke has suggested that Aston Villa could move for Watford’s Ismaila Sarr in this month’s transfer window.

Sarr was close to leaving Watford and joining Aston Villa last summer. The Senegalese winger was on the verge of a £25million transfer to Villa Park but the move fell through, and Sarr remained at Vicarage Road where he’s since scored six goals and assisted five more in the Championship.

But speaking to This Is Fubtol, O’Rourke has said that Unai Emery’s Villa could make a move for Sarr if they fail to bring in any of their other targets in the transfer window this month.

He said:

“He’s maybe not among the top targets right now, but if they’re not able to land those, I’m sure they might revisit a potential move for Ismaila Sarr, who I’m sure would jump at the chance of a move to the Premier League.”