Swansea City boss to hold talks with Plymouth Argyle loanee over potential recall, report reveals

Swansea City boss Russell Martin is set to talk to Morgan Whittaker ahead of a potential recall from Plymouth Argyle this month, as per Swansea Independent.

Whittaker, 21, has nine goals and seven assists in 25 League One outings so far this season.

The versatile attacker has played a pivotal part in Steven Schumacher’s success this season.

The Pilgrims sit top of the third tier, with a six point safety cushion on 3rd place Ipswich Town.

Reports broke yesterday that Swansea City were seriously considering bringing Whittaker back to the Swansea.com Stadium. And now, the new report from Swansea Independent has said Martin is poised to hold talks with the loanee imminently.

It remains to be seen whether Schumacher would be given the resources to bring in a replacement this month, but it could be the difference between automatic promotion and the play-offs this season.

Making the step up…

The Swans sit 15th in an incredibly tight Championship table at the moment.

Martin’s side are struggling for consistency as of late and Whittaker could prove to be a difference maker for them in the second-half of the season.

Swansea City sit just four points adrift from the top-six and it’s all to play for and the January transfer window could be pivotal for those in the race for the play-offs.

Whittaker has struggled to perform in the past at this level, but with the momentum he’s currently carrying this could finally be his time to shine in the Championship.

The Swans have an incredibly tough fixture list coming up with several games against teams on a similar points tally to them, and whilst Whittaker would prove a good option to have, they must remain focussed without him for now.