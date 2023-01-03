Sunderland linked with surprise move for Peterborough United ace

Sunderland are ‘considering a move’ for Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, claims an emerging report from Sports Illustrated.

Sports Illustrated have claimed that Sunderland sent scouts to watch Peterborough United striker Clarke-Harris, 28, in action v Wycombe Wanderers on New Year’s Day. Posh lost the game 3-0 but Clarke-Harris has been in fine form this season, having scored 13 in 24 League One outings so far.

He scored 12 goals in the Championship last season and an impressive 31 in the 2020/21 League One campaign with Peterborough. But it seems like Sunderland could hand Clarke-Harris a Championship lifeline this month after seeing Ellis Simms recalled by Everton.

Tony Mowbray is left with just Ross Stewart up top, but the Scot has a umber of interested sides after making a blistering return from injury. Sunderland currently sit in 8th place of the Championship table after a strong run of form of late, with their last outing ending in a 1-1 draw away at Blackpool.

Clarke-Harris to Sunderland…

Sunderland definitely need a striker this month. Losing Simms is a real blow to Mowbray and with Stewart attracting interest, the club’s search for a new striker has become very pressing, very quickly.

Clarke-Harris is a proven name in the Football League – he’s a very well-rounded striker who’s often been prolific at League One level, and he did relatively well in the Championship last season. He would definitely offer something a bit different to Stewart and he would also provide stern competition to the Scot.

Posh don’t sell their players very easily though. Sunderland would have to dip into their pockets to make a move happen but if Clarke-Harris is someone that the Black Cats are really keen on, then it seems like a doable move.

Sunderland return to action v Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup this weekend.