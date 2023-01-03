Sunderland boss speaks out on ‘ongoing’ Ross Stewart transfer interest

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has told The Sunderland Echo that both striker Ross Stewart and the club are ‘in no rush’ to part company.

Sunderland have started the season incredibly well following their promotion from League One last season. They sit in 8th position in the table after 26 games played and are just one point outside of the play-offs.

One player who has been integral to their success is forward Stewart. Their dip in form earlier in the campaign coincided with the Scotsman’s injury and so it is no coincidence they have found their form upon his return to full fitness.

His goalscoring prowess both last season and this has seen him generate plenty of interest from elsewhere. Several sides in the Championship are reportedly keen, with Middlesbrough believed to be the club with the strongest interest.

In an interview with The Sunderland Echo, Black Cats boss Mowbray has spoken out about the ongoing transfer saga.

“Ross has 18 months left on his deal. There’s nothing to be said really. He knows he’s at a football club with a huge support base, huge potential and some really talented players that are creating chances for him. He’s scoring goals,” he said.

“I don’t think Ross is in any rush to do anything. I’m pretty sure the club are in no rush to do anything other than to entice him to sign a new contract and those conversations I’m sure are ongoing.”

One to watch…

Stewart is a man in demand and it is easy to see why. Mowbray’s comments don’t particularly distance the player from a move away from the Stadium of Light but they do suggest that they will take their time and won’t be hasty with any decision.

The forward is a key part of Sunderland’s side and keeping him will be imperative to helping them achieve their end goal of a place in the top six come the end of the season. However, given the amount of clubs in for Stewart, the transfer saga will certainly be one to keep an eye on.

There is a positive from a Sunderland perspective in that the club are looking to ‘entice him to sign a new contract’ as Mowbray puts it, and his confirmation that the conversations are ‘ongoing’ is something Sunderland fans will hope progress quickly.