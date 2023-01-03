Report claims QPR want to extend 2020 signing’s current contract amid transfer interest

QPR are hoping to extend Lyndon Dykes’ contract, claims Football League World.

QPR signed Dykes, 27, from Scottish side Livingston back in the summer of 2020, for an undisclosed fee. Since then the big striker has scored 26 Championship goals in 101 Championship appearances for the R’s, whilst also making a name for himself on the international stage with Scotland.

Recent reports though have suggested that ex-QPR boss Michael Beale is keen on bringing Dykes to Rangers this month. But fresh reports now claim that QPR are looking to tie down Dykes’ future at the club – Dykes’ current deal expires in 2024.

Speaking at a fan forum back in October of last year, QPR’s director of football Les Ferdinand revealed (via West London Sport) that the club were in the midst of contract talks with a number of players, and given the fact that QPR paid a fee for Dykes and will now see him as an asset, QPR renewing his deal seems like an easy point to predict.

QPR currently sit in 12th place of the Championship table after a 1-1 draw v Sheffield United in the Championship last night, in which co-commentator and R’s legend Neil Warnock handed Dykes the Man of the Match award.

A good decision?

QPR and Dykes may well have been in contract talks for a while now. Despite his lack of goals this season he remains an important player to the side and that was evident in last night’s game, in which Dykes put himself about and caused problems for Sheffield United all night.

And with his contract out in the summer of 2024, QPR will surely want to avoid going into next season with Dykes in the final year of his deal – as to avoid the risk of losing him on a free transfer – and so a new contract seems like a good decision.

But if Rangers make a move for Dykes this month and they offer good money, the R’s may be tempted to cash in and replace Dykes as Neil Critchley needs a goal-scorer, and right now Dykes isn’t hitting the back of the net.

QPR face Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup this weekend.