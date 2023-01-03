QPR man free to leave this month with interest from several League One clubs, says journalist

QPR striker Macauley Bonne is ‘free to leave’ the club this month and has interest from a host of League One clubs, says Darren Witcoop.

Bonne, 27, signed for QPR from Charlton Athletic during the 2020/21 season. In his first season with the R’s he scored just three goals in 34 Championship outings, having been sent out on loan to Ipswich Town for the last 2021/22 campaign.

And Bonne impressed with Ipswich, scoring 12 goals in 43 League One appearances. But he’s failed to make an impact at QPR in the first half of this season with just eight league appearances to his name so far, and no goals.

Reports have backed Bonne to be moved on in this month’s transfer window and now, journalist and transfer insider Witcoop has revealed on Twitter that Bonne is free to leave this month, and that he has interest from a number of League One sides too.

Macauley Bonne is free to leave QPR this month. The out-of-favour striker is attracting interest from a host of League One clubs #QPR — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) January 3, 2023

Bonne hasn’t been involved a single matchday squad since Neil Critchley was appointed as the club’s new head coach last month.

Bonne on the way out…

Bonne’s time at QPR hasn’t worked out. He’s proven himself as a prolific goal-scorer in the past and at Ipswich last season, but for whatever reason, Bonne and QPR hasn’t been a good fit.

At 27 years old though, the striker still has plenty of time ahead of him and potential yet to fulfil, and a League One move this month seems like the best option for Bonne right now.

Where he might end up remains to be seen, but Critchley is already in the market for a striker this month and losing Bonne may put emphasis on the club’s striker search.

QPR are next in action v Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup this weekend and the game could yet be a chance for Bonne to showcase his abilities ahead of a potential transfer.