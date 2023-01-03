QPR eyeing up Crystal Palace man, says reporter

QPR have joined the race to sign Crystal Palace youngster Malcolm Ebiowei on loan this month, says Alan Nixon.

Ebiowei, 19, looks set to leave Crystal Palace on loan this month, with a number of Championship teams having been closely linked including Hull City and Swansea City, as well as the like of Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town.

Now though, Nixon has revealed on his Patreon that QPR are keen on Ebiowei as well. Neil Critchley’s side currently sit in 12th place of the table and look as though they could be busy in this month’s transfer window, in a bid to improve their faltering form of late.

Ebiowei joined Palace from Derby County last summer and has since featured three times in the Premier League. Hull City seem to be the club in pole position to sign Ebiowei this month though, with the club’s vice chairman revealing that a deal was almost done.

But QPR’s locality to Palace might well play a factor in this move, and the club has previous dealings with Palace too having sold Ebere Eze to the Eagles back in 2020.

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

Ebiowei to QPR…

Ebiowei is a right winger by trade. He’s a player with bags of energy and a forward-thinking mentality, with his widespread Premier League links last summer telling you all you need to know about his potential as a player.

A loan move seems like the next best step for the Palace man and QPR might yet be an attractive destination.

A number of players have come to QPR on loan in previous seasons and this season too, and have greatly improved. Palace will see this and surely see QPR as a good place to send Ebiowei, and Critchley could do with some wide options to take the strain off names like Chris Willock and Ilias Chair.

But with so many teams interested and with Hull City seemingly closing in on a deal, landing Ebiowei will be a difficult task for the R’s.