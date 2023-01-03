Player on loan at Wigan Athletic could soon return to parent club, says reporter

Wigan Athletic will ‘review’ Ashley Fletcher’s loan spell, and the striker could yet be returning to parent club Watford, says Alan Nixon.

Fletcher, 27, joined Wigan Athletic on loan from Watford last summer. Since, the striker has featured 10 times in the Championship, failing to score for bottom club Wigan.

And yesterday, Nixon revealed on his Patreon that Wigan Athletic are set to review Fletcher’s loan spell at the club, and that the Englishman could soon be returning to Watford amid his struggles at the DW Stadium.

Wigan Athletic have lost their last three games by a 4-1 scoreline and now find themselves bottom of the Championship table, and winless under new manager Kolo Toure who’s taken just one point from his first five games at the helm.

Watford meanwhile currently sit in 4th place of the table and look set to challenge for promotion to the Premier League. The Hornets signed Fletcher in 2021 but he’s made just three league appearances for the club since, having spent time on loan with New York Red Bulls earlier this year.

A blow for Kolo?

Given Wigan’s position and current form, losing any player this month will be somewhat of a blow. Even though Fletcher’s struggled, he’s still one of Toure’s attacking options and he might need to be replaced before the end of the month.

For Fletcher, a return to Watford may be no good – if he’s not playing regularly at Wigan then it seems unlikely that he’ll return to Watford and play for them, so he might be shipped out on loan again before the end of the transfer window.

Wigan Athletic need to find some form. They’ve lost their last four but they remain just three points from safety and so not all hope is lost for them this season.

One win could spark a run of form for Wigan, who return to action v Luton Town in the FA Cup this weekend.