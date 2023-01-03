Peterborough United expected to offload 22-year-old this month

Peterborough United are now expected to offload left-back Joe Tomlinson this month, the Peterborough Telegraph has said.

Peterborough United’s move to sign Tomlinson from Eastleigh ahead of their Championship return was one that surprised some, and the decision to start him against Luton Town on the opening day raised eyebrows too.

He’d not played at the level before and despite his promise and potential, it seemed a bold move.

The 22-year-old has looked like a promising player that the Posh could nurture, especially having dropped back into League One. However, chances have been few and far between for the ex-Brighton youngster and after previously reporting he could make a winter exit, the Peterborough Telegraph has said a move away is now ‘expected’.

Tomlinson is among those struggling for game time at London Road and after David Ajiboye’s loan exit, Tomlinson is poised to be offload this month as well.

Best for all?

At 22, Tomlinson still has plenty of time to develop and maximise his potential, but with game time coming at a premium with Posh, it seems his future will be better off elsewhere.

His loan spell with Swindon Town started promisingly before injury cut it short and with Eastleigh he became a popular figure for his well-rounded defensive game and set-piece ability.

It hasn’t worked out for him at London Road though, so it seems best he heads for pastures new this month.

Tomlinson can play as either a wing-back or a full-back and, as touched on before, has impressed in League Two previously. He could be a shrewd pickup for a fourth-tier side in the market for another option on the left this January.