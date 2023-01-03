Opinion: QPR should join race for Nottingham Forest striker to combat scoring struggles

QPR boss Neil Critchley has suggested that his side could bring in a new striker this moth, amid their current scoring struggles.

QPR have scored 28 goals in 26 Championship fixtures so far this season. But the R’s have scored just twice under Critchley’s watch so far and yesterday, he told West London Sport that his side could look at signing a new striker in this month’s transfer window.

He said:

“We’ve got an obvious issue at the moment in scoring goals. So it’s something we need to think about. I’ve been here for three games, so I’m assessing every player in the squad and looking at what we need.

“I always look from within first because I think my duty is to try and improve the players you’ve got at your disposal.

“However, if a player is available that we think could improve the squad and it’s within the means of the football club then I’m sure that’s something we could look at.”

Lyndon Dykes put in a Man of the Match performance v Sheffield United last night. The Scot is a valuable player in the side but he’s scored just six goals in the Championship this season, and with no other striker to really call upon, signing a new one this moth seems like a growing priority for QPR.

But one striker who could be on the move and who could be a realistic bet for the R’s is Nottingham Forest’s Sam Surridge.

The striker joined Forest midway through last season and went on to score seven in 20 Championship outings. He’s not been favoured all that much in the Premier League this season and recent reports have suggested that Surridge will be on the move this month, whilst separate reports have credited Burnley with an interest.

Burnley are also in need of a striker. But with competition more rife at Turf Moor, Surridge might not be guaranteed as much game time as he would at QPR.

Surridge shares some similar traits to Dykes but he showed in the second half of last season that, despite being fairly tall, he boasts a good degree of pace. He’s also clinical in and around the six-yard box and, as hard as Dykes works off the ball and as much as he benefits the team in ways, he’s not just been clinical enough his season.

QPR certainly need a striker and a loan move – or even a permanent one – for Surridge seems like a realistic and potentially shrewd move for Critchley to make this month.