New update emerges on Ipswich Town’s interest in 16-goal/assist star amid winter rumours

Ipswich Town are not expected to launch a move for Plymouth Argyle loan star Morgan Whittaker imminently, TWTD has said.

Ipswich Town were mentioned as an interested party in Whittaker back in November.

Since then, the forward’s impressive form on loan with Plymouth Argyle has continued and speculation over a winter return to parent club Swansea City has been rife, although he remains at Home Park at this moment in time.

Now, a fresh report from TWTD has provided an update on the Tractor Boys’ links with the ex-Derby County starlet.

They state that despite the previous links and the ongoing speculation over his future, Ipswich Town are not expected to make a move for the young forward imminently.

A bizarre move…

It remains to be seen just how Whittaker’s situation pans out, but it would be really bizarre if he ended up spending the rest of the season in an Ipswich Town shirt.

He’s been such a big hit at Plymouth Argyle and it wouldn’t really make sense to recall him from his loan unless he’s going to be playing regular football for Russell Martin’s side. If they were to bring him back just to send him elsewhere, especially to a team in a similar position to the Pilgrims, it would really raise eyebrows.

A recall would be more understandable if Martin sees the need for Whittaker in his starting XI, but otherwise, leaving him to see out the season with Steven Schumacher’s promotion-chasing Plymouth seems for the best.

The 21-year-old has managed nine goals and seven assists in 25 League One games thus far, making for his best individual season of senior football to date.