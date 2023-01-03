New claims emerge regarding Sunderland’s rumoured interest in 15-goal striker

Sunderland’s recent links with Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris have been played down by the Peterborough Telegraph, who state he doesn’t fit the Black Cats’ recruitment profile.

Sunderland’s striker situation is one that will be subject to plenty of speculation over the course of the month.

They’ve already lost Ellis Simms after Everton’s surprising decision to recall him from his loan, while Ross Stewart’s situation remains uncertain amid interest from elsewhere as his contract winds down.

One name recently reported to be on the Black Cats’ radar is Posh talisman Clarke-Harris. Claims emerged stating Sunderland scouted the striker on New Year’s Day. But now, conflicting rumours have emerged from the Peterborough Telegraph.

They report that while Tony Mowbray is an admirer of Clarke-Harris, he doesn’t fit the profile of striker that the Championship club are looking at.

Clarke-Harris is 28 and has notched 15 goals across all competitions this season, also chipping in with three assists as Posh skipper.

Looking elsewhere?

There’s been an obvious shift in Sunderland’s recruitment recently. They’ve been looking much more at young, emerging talents with high ceilings rather than experienced players like Clarke-Harris.

Their switch in recruitment fits well with Mowbray too, who has proven himself as a top coach when it comes to developing young players during his time with Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City. Both clubs were often trusted with promising talents, be it on temporary or permanent deals.

You would think that any striker who comes through the door may well fit this profile as well, although losing such a talismanic figure like Stewart could lead to the Black Cats bringing in someone a bit more proven, rather than putting too much weight on the shoulders of a youngster.