Middlesbrough set to loan out 28-year-old with Derby County keen, reporter claims

Middlesbrough are expected to loan out right-back Darnell Fisher this month, with League One side Derby County monitoring the situation, according to Sunday Mirror writer Darren Witcoop.

Middlesbrough are going into their first transfer window under the guidance of Michael Carrick and there are expected to be incomings and outgoings over the coming weeks in order to bolster their squad and help their chances of finishing in the top six.

One such player who could be on his way out temporarily is Fisher. The defender has been out of action since April 2021 with a freak knee injury he sustained at home, but he is slowly making his way back to full fitness and has resumed light training.

At the Riverside both Tommy Smith and Anfernee Dijskteel are ahead of him in the pecking order at right-back, whilst Isaiah Jones regularly played as a right wing-back under previous boss Chris Wilder.

Now with Fisher needing regular minutes to get back to his best, Boro are expected to loan out the 28-year-old, with Derby County one of the sides interested, according to writer Witcoop.

However, Rams boss Paul Warne has dismissed rumours linking his side to Fisher in the past, and so it will be interesting to see if Warne and Derby County’s stance has changed since the interview back in October last year.

The best option for all parties…

Fisher wouldn’t come back into the first-team fold at Middlesbrough straight away given the players currently ahead of him. Even if he was fully fit it would still be difficult for Fisher to regain his place and make his mark.

He would also need minutes in his legs to regain his fitness and if he isn’t going to guarantee that at Boro then a loan deal elsewhere and down a division seems to be the best option for the player at this time.

Middlesbrough will be the beneficiaries long term and he will return fitter and more confident, whilst Fisher boasts plenty of experience having played the majority of his footballing career in the Championship with the Teessiders and Preston North End, and so any side willing to take the punt will benefit, providing he can keep himself fit.