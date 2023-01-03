Middlesbrough recall youngster from loan spell amid League Two interest

Middlesbrough have recalled Daniel Dodds from his loan at National League North side Darlington, with teams in League Two interested in a loan move of their own, Gazette Live have revealed.

Middlesbrough are notorious for promoting youth and have had plenty of success from their academy products. Dael Fry, Isaiah Jones and Hayden Hackney have established themselves as first-team regulars and there are more players on the peripheries hoping for a look-in.

Dodds is one for the future at the Riverside and the Teessiders felt a loan move to Darlington would help his development more than if he had remained with the academy setup, and that has certainly been the case.

He has impressed significantly during his short spell at Blackwell Meadows, helping the Quakers to the top of the league at the halfway stage. The 21-year-old has played 13 times across the campaign, and scored his first senior goal last month.

His impressive form has now seen him linked with a loan move to the EFL. Gazette Live report that he will return to Boro ahead of a proposed switch to a side in League Two, although no clubs have been mentioned by name.

A huge step up for Dodds…

It speaks volumes that Dodds looks set to step up two divisions after just half a season in the National League North. He has proved his worth and has impressed enough to deserve that opportunity.

Middlesbrough will be able to see Dodds challenging himself at a higher level should a move materialise. League Two is certainly a better standard and so if he impresses again at a new club, being fast tracked into the first-team fold at the Riverside could be a strong possibility.

He can play on the right of midfield, at right-back and at centre-back and so his versatility will certainly stand him in good stead at his new loan club in the fourth tier, as well as upon his return to Boro at the end of the season.