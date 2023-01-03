Middlesbrough ready to push for Championship midfielder, report claims

Middlesbrough are ‘ready to push’ for Rotherham United’s Dan Barlaser, claims Football League World.

Barlaser, 25, has been in fine form for Championship strugglers Rotherham United this season, having scored twice and assisted six more in 26 league appearances so far.

The midfielder was linked with Middlesbrough earlier in the campaign and reports had already tipped Boro to make a move for the Millers man in this month’s transfer window.

But it’s now been claimed once again that Middlesbrough are set to move for Barlaser, and that Rotherham United are resigned to losing him this month ahead of contract expiry this summer.

Barlaser impressed in League One last season, scoring nine times and assisting seven as he helped fire Rotherham to promotion to the Championship. But the Millers are struggling for form and currently sit in 21st place of the table, compared to Michael Carrick’s Boro side who are now in 5th.

Barlaser to Boro…

Middlesbrough are flying high right now. They look like definite promotion contenders now and their potential signings in this month’s window might ensure they at least claim a top-six spot in the Championship this season.

Carrick’s central options right now are relatively limited, with some names either out of form or out of favour. Carrick is also lacking a bit of a creative spark in the middle of the pitch which Barlaser would definitely provide.

And for the player himself, a move to an in-form Middlesbrough side would be a hugely exciting oppurtunity, but it’s seemingly now down to Boro to put some money on the table and make a deal happen.

Boro are next in action v Brighton in the FA Cup this weekend, whilst Rotherham travel to League One side Ipswich Town.