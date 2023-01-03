Middlesbrough in advanced talks to sign in-demand Aston Villa man on loan

Middlesbrough are in advanced talks to bring Aston Villa forward Cameron Archer to the Riverside on loan, according to TEAMtalk.

Middlesbrough are prioritising a striker this month and have made Archer their top target. The Aston Villa forward is a man in demand, given his potential and his form with Preston North End out on loan last season.

He has been a bit-part player at Villa Park this season and so it is likely Unai Emery’s side are prepared to allow Archer to depart on loan again to get valuable playing time under his belt and the Championship looks the most likely destination.

There are several sides from the second tier monitoring the situation according to TEAMtalk, but Boro look to be in the driving seat given they have entered into advanced talks with the 21-year-old this week.

Should Archer come in at the Riverside, he would be competing with the likes of Championship top scorer Chuba Akpom, Marcus Forss, Matthew Hoppe, and Fulham loanee Rodrigo Muniz, whilst Matt Crooks has been used as a striker in the past couple of games.

A huge statement from Boro…

With Michael Carrick at the helm Middlesbrough have seriously impressed in recent weeks. He has got his team playing well and now look to be beating other teams to the signing of Archer, and it is a huge statement for both Carrick and Boro.

He would likely come straight into the starting eleven should he sign. Akpom has played behind Forss and/or Crooks under Carrick but both the Finn and the makeshift striker haven’t necessarily set the world alight, yet there is the strong possibility Archer could do just that.

Middlesbrough sit in 5th place in the table at the moment and the addition of Archer could be the difference in helping them stay in the play-off places come the end of the season, or perhaps even reaching for the top two.