Michael Appleton shares update on Blackpool attacker amid League Two loan links

Michael Appleton has revealed Rob Apter is poised to depart Blackpool on loan later this month following his recovery from a knock.
Apter, 19, has spent the first half of the season on loan at Scunthorpe United.
The versatile attacker bagged four goals in the National League and recently returned to Bloomfield Road as planned, but nursing an unexpected knock.
Appleton has claimed the injury isn’t anything too serious and the plan is for Apter to spend the rest of the campaign on loan elsewhere, he told The Gazette:
“He had a scan and it’s more bruising than anything, but we were a little bit worried at first.
“I think it’s going to be a three or four-week job, but what that does is give him the opportunity to play football and get football elsewhere at some point.”
The knock does mean his loan move may be delayed slightly, but with League Two Crewe Alexandra interested, he could take step-up from the National League later this month.
A raw, but exciting talent…
Apter has a lot of potential left to fulfill and gaining experience in League Two will go a long way in telling Appleton and his staff where the 19-year-old is in terms of his development.
Blackpool are currently struggling in the Championship and sit 22nd in the league following a run of nine games without a win.
There’s a long way to go, but should the Seasiders suffer relegation and Apter proves a success in League Two it could well pave a way for him into the first-team at Bloomfield Road next season.
Crewe Alexandra are currently sat 17th in League Two and should the move materialise it appears to be a good place for Apter to play valuable minutes at a high level.
Blackpool may have a crucial January ahead of them and as well as ensuring the outgoing loanees get moves best for them, it could well be the incomings that dictate where they end up this season.