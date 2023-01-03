Michael Appleton shares update on Blackpool attacker amid League Two loan links

Michael Appleton has revealed Rob Apter is poised to depart Blackpool on loan later this month following his recovery from a knock.

Apter, 19, has spent the first half of the season on loan at Scunthorpe United.

The versatile attacker bagged four goals in the National League and recently returned to Bloomfield Road as planned, but nursing an unexpected knock.

Appleton has claimed the injury isn’t anything too serious and the plan is for Apter to spend the rest of the campaign on loan elsewhere, he told The Gazette:

“He had a scan and it’s more bruising than anything, but we were a little bit worried at first.