League One club set to snap up Brentford striker on loan

Brentford striker Aaron Pressley has agreed to join Accrington Stanley on loan until the end of the season, a report from Football Insider has said.

Accrington Stanley have endured a dismal season to date and the January transfer window could be crucial for John Coleman and his side.

The club currently sit in 20th place in League One having scored just 21 times in 23 games. Only Cheltenham Town have scored less (18) and Stanley’s top goalscorer across all competitions is Tommy Leigh on eight having transitioned from central midfield to striker this season.

It’s an area that desperately needs addressing and now, it’s claimed Accrington have agreed a deal for Brentford’s Pressley.

Football Insider claims that the Scot has agreed to join the League One strugglers on loan until the end of the season.

He’s not long been back in action due to a long-term hamstring problem but it will be hoped that he can resolve Coleman’s goalscoring dilemma should a move go through this month.

A point to prove…

Pressley is yet to really hit the ground running in his senior career having managed only four goals in 27 games while on loan with AFC Wimbledon previously.

Standing at 194cm, he’s a serious aerial threat and he holds the physical attributes to make himself a handful for defenders and link up the play well for Stanley. However, it’s a goalscorer they’re in dire need of, and Pressley’s record isn’t the most eye-catching.

There were bright moments during his time with the Dons though and after such a long time out, the Scot will be determined to prove himself. A spell with Accrington Stanley will give him the chance to do just that, so it will be interesting to see if he can grasp the opportunity if the move goes through.