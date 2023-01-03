Latest Middlesbrough news: PL interest in key man emerges, Championship ace being lined up + more

Middlesbrough find themselves in 5th place of the Championship table after a 3-1 win away at Birmingham City yesterday.

Two goals from Matt Crooks and one from Chuba Akpom saw Boro claim a comfortable win away at St Andrew’s – their third-straight win in the Championship which takes them to within three points of 3rd place Blackburn Rovers.

And for Akpom, he now leads the Championship’s goals tally with 13 to his name so far this season. His fine form has come as a surprise to many Boro fans and it’s not gone unnoticed in the top flight either, with recent reports linking him with a potential Premier League move this month.

Daily Mail claim that Premier League trio Crystal Palace, Everton, and Southampton are all keeping an eye on the former Arsenal man in this month’s transfer window.

Elsewhere, another Boro man who could be on the move this month is Darnell Fisher. The 28-year-old has been sidelined all season but is seemingly on the verge of making a comeback, and seemingly on his way out of the Riverside this month too.

Darren Witcoop took to Twitter recently to reveal that Boro are ready to send the Englishman out on loan this month, with Derby County apparently keen.

And earlier today, reports revealed that Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough are ready to push for the signing of Rotherham United midfielder Dan Barlaser.

The 25-year-old creative midfielder was linked with Boro earlier in the season. But it’s now claimed that Middlesbrough are ready to step up their efforts sign him this month, and also that Rotherham are resigned to losing him before the transfer window shuts.

And lastly, Middlesbrough youngster Daniel Dodds has been recalled from his loan spell at non-league side Darling ton and now has suitors in League Two.

Middlesbrough are next in action v Brighton in the FA Cup this weekend.