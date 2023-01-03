Latest Burnley news: Summer signing linked with exit, duo on verge of leaving + more

Burnley entered 2023 in 1st place of the Championship table, with yesterday’s win at Swansea City opening up a 14-point gap to Blackburn Rovers in 3rd.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley look unstoppable right now. The Clarets have won their last six in the league and are blowing away teams with ease.

It comes after a busy summer in the transfer window and this month’s business looks to be well underway already, but it seems like Kompany is focusing on player exits for the time being, with two names on the verge of leaving being Ashley Westwood and Matthew Lowton.

Reports emerged yesterday claiming that Westwood had signed for MLS side Charlotte FC – he’s yet to make his debut under Kompany having picked up a serious ankle injury back in April.

Lowton meanwhile hasn’t played in the Championship this season. The long-standing Burnley man now seems set to join Huddersfield Town on loan for the remainder of the campaign, ahead of his contract expiry in the summer.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth have been linked with Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill. The 27-year-old has been in fine form this season with five goals and six assists to his name, and Alan Nixon recently revealed on his Patreon that the Cherries are keen on a potential swoop for the Englishman.

Lastly, summer signing Luke McNally is a reported target for Sheffield Wednesday. The young centre-back has barely featured since signing from Oxford United last summer, but he could yet seal a loan move to League One promotion-chasers Wednesday this month.

Burnley return to action v Bournemouth in the FA Cup this weekend.