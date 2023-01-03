Latest Birmingham City news: Manchester United loanee linked with move away, injury news + more

Birmingham City lost 3-1 at home to Middlesbrough in the Championship last night – their third-straight defeat in the league.

John Eustace’s Birmingham City side now sit in 17th place of the table. They’ve won just one of their last seven Championship fixtures and this month could yet pile more misery onto the club.

Recent reports have linked Dion Sanderson with a move away, with reports linking Scottish giants Rangers with a move for Sanderson. Blues were previously said to be keen on a permanent swoop for the man on loan from Wolves, but recent reports suggest that Wolves will command £3million for Sanderson this month.

The Sun’s report reiterates Birmingham City’s hopes to sign Sanderson on a permanent basis.

And another Birmingham City loanee who could be on the move this month is Hannibal Mejbri. The Tunisian international on loan from Manchester United is said to have interest from Ligue 1 side Marseille, with The Sun suggesting that the French club could make a move in this month’s transfer window.

Elsewhere, and in some more positive news for Blues fans, BirminghamLive say that George Hall and Scott Hogan are set to return to training this week, with both in contention to make their returns in this weekend’s FA Cup clash v Birmingham City.

Blues travel to League One side Forest Green on Saturday lunchtime for what will be a difficult test for Eustace’s side, but also a timely break from Championship action before they return to league duties away at Bristol City the following weekend.