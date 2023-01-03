‘I can’t guarantee…’ – QPR boss discusses midfielder’s future after previous links to Aston Villa

QPR boss Neil Critchley says he can’t guarantee that Ilias Chair will remain at the club this month, but that he’d love for the Moroccan to stay.

Chair, 25, started the season in fine form for QPR. The arrival of Mick Beale as manager last summer seemingly brought the est out of the attacking midfielder, who recently returned from the World Cup where he represented Morocco.

Chair’s positive form earlier in the season saw links to Aston Villa emerge. It was claimed that Villa were keeping an eye on Chair who’s now scored four goals and assisted six in the Championship this season, after finding the back of the net in last night’s 1-1 draw v Sheffield United.

And speaking to West London Sport on Chair’s future, QPR boss Critchley had this to say:

“No. I can never guarantee that. I’d be foolish to do that. Do we want him here? Yes of course we do. Do we love having him here? Yes.

“I’ve been nothing but impressed with him as a player and as a person. He’s really humble and down to earth and he loves football. I hope he remains a QPR player, but I can’t guarantee that – obviously not.”

QPR currently sit in 12th place of the table. They let go a 1-0 lead in the last minute of last night’s game v Sheffield United, but the R’s remain jut three points outside the play-off places.

Does Chair to Villa have legs?

QPR would of course be reluctant to sell one of their key players this month, given their drop in form and their long-standing Premier League ambitions.

But every player has their price and QPR are definitely a selling team when it comes down to it. Villa aren’t afraid to spend some money either and they’re known for bringing in players from the Championship, so this is a move that could definitely come back into headlines this month.

And it’s not just Villa – Chair has had other Premier League links in the past and if he can put in some good performances this month, then there may well be new reports suggesting that clubs are looking into a potential deal for him.

QPR return to action v Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup later this week.