Hull City ‘very close’ to signing 19-year-old wanted by Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town and more

Hull City’s vice chairman Tan Kesler has revealed that the Tigers are ‘very close’ to signing Crystal Palace’s Malcolm Ebiowei on loan.

Ebiowei, 19, has been linked with a number of Football League clubs in the build up to January, including both Hull City and Swansea City. More recent reports have linked the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town with the Englishman, but it seems like Hull are set to win this transfer chase.

Speaking to HullLive, the Tigers’ vice chairman Kesler revealed that Ebiowei is ‘very close’ to signing on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

He said:

“Malcolm is very close to happening. I’ll be speaking to his agent today, if not tomorrow, to complete the deal. We are very excited that he wants to work with us and I will make sure I do everything I can to get the job done.”

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior worked with Ebiowei during his time at Derby County. Ebiowei was wanted by a number of Premier League clubs last summer but it was Palace who won the race for his signature, and the ex-Rams man has since featured three times in the Premier League.

Kesler went on to say on Ebiowei:

“He will bring us speed, desire and more of a threat on the wing. We would hope to get consistent actions from him. He has the capability, athleticism, knowledge and knows Liam’s style of play. He is not going to spend too much time adjusting.”

A good signing for Hull City…

Things are starting to look up for Hull City. They’re unbeaten in their last five Championship outings now and have won their last two – two away games v Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic respectively.

Rosenior’s side now sit in 16th place of the table and with Ebiowei seemingly on the verge of signing, and others looking likely to follow in the coming weeks, Hull City’s season may yet prove to be a positive one.

A mid-table finish would be a very solid finish for Hull City this season, especially after how poor they’ve been in the past few months.

Ebiowei will gain some good experience at the club and working with a familiar face in Rosenior can only be beneficial.

Hull City return to action v Fulham in the FA Cup this weekend.