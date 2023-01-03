Hull City ready to let forward leave on loan this month, reporter reveals

Hull City are ready to let Tyler Smith leave the club on loan this month, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Hull City forward Smith has seen sporadic game time so far this season.

He was in and out of the matchday squad under Shota Arveladze but has now played in the last five games for the Tigers, most recently coming off the bench to score twice in their rampant 4-1 win over Wigan Athletic on Monday night.

Now, in the wake of his brace against the Latics, it has emerged Hull City are ready to let Smith move out on loan.

Trusted reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon that the Tigers will allow the 24-year-old find regular game time away from the MKM Stadium over the second half of the season.

The rumours regarding Smith’s immediate future comes amid Tan Kesler’s admission that Brighton and Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly is close to joining the club on a temporary deal.

An odd move?

Smith has shown that he’s got the attributes to play a role for Liam Rosenior’s Hull City side. His brace against the Latics highlighted that he has what it takes to score at this level after also netting against QPR back in August.

Many of his appearances have been brief outings off the bench in which he isn’t given much chance to make an impact.

He’s shown he can score during spells on loan with Swindon Town and Barrow previously and his ability to play out wide or through the middle makes him a useful asset, so a loan exit may raise some eyebrows even if another option comes in.

It remains to be seen if a move pans out though, with Smith sure not to be short of suitors this month.