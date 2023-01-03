Hull City closing in on deal for Premier League striker currently on loan in Italy

Hull City chairman Tan Kesler has revealed the club are closing in on the loan signing of Brighton and Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly.

Hull City endured a busy summer transfer window and despite the hopes that it would thrust them up the table, they’ve found themselves scrapping it out in the lower reaches of the division still.

As a result, Liam Rosenior will be hoping for some fresh faces in his first transfer window in charge of the Tigers.

It seems the Championship club are wasting no time in getting their business done too, with a double loan deal on the cards.

Speaking with Hull Live, club chairman Tan Kesler has revealed that Crystal Palace’s former Derby County youngster Malcolm Ebiowei isn’t the only Premier League player poised to join on loan, with paperwork being sorted for Irish striker Connolly.

The Brighton man is currently in Serie B with Venezia but Hull City are now just trying to complete paperwork with the Italian side after ‘more or less’ agreeing the deal with Brighton and Connolly.

He said:

“He is on loan at Venezia and we are trying to complete some of the paperwork with them.

“It has more or less been agreed with the player and Brighton.”

Another striker inbound…

Should Connolly join, he will be competing with the likes of Oscar Estupinan, Tyler Smith, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Benjamin Tetteh for a spot in the starting XI.

The Irishman has played 45 times in the Premier League before but has struggled for regular minutes, hence recent spells out on loan. His time with Venezia has yielded only five appearances and no goals though, while he only managed two in 21 while with Middlesbrough as well.

It will be hoped a spell under Rosenior’s management at Hull City can help kick his career back into action after some difficult times of late.