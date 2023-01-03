Derby County’s recent links with Wigan Athletic, Cardiff City swoops addressed by Paul Warne

Derby County boss Paul Warne has dismissed links with Wigan Athletic midfielder Graeme Shinnie and Cardiff City man Curtis Nelson while speaking with Derbyshire Live.

Derby County will be hoping some winter additions can aid their bid for an immediate return to the Championship.

Speculation has been rife about potential incomings at Pride Park, and two names mentioned recently are Shinnie and Nelson.

Scottish midfielder Shinnie recently attended his former club’s clash with Burton Albion after Alan Nixon claimed on Patreon he could make a return. As for Nelson, Nixon previously reported he was a target for the Rams before Warne shot the links down, though the reporter has again said he’s a target.

Now though, Warne has again moved to dismiss the rumours.

Speaking with Derbyshire Live on the links with Shinnie and Nelson, here’s what the Rams boss had to say:

“Well Curtis Nelson, I was going to say no comment, but he gets mentioned every window and I have definitely said that there’s no truth in that.

“Graeme Shinnie went to our game the other week because my son sat beside him and he said ‘dad I guarantee you get linked with him’. So I’ve been linked with him because he was at our game the other day. That’s it.

“So there ladies and gentlemen lies the Internet. It’s absolute full of toot. So no truth.”

The hunt for new additions…

Warne will have targets lined up in his bid to strengthen his ranks this winter and moves for Shinnie and Nelson would certainly bring some more experience to their midfield and backline respectively.

The Rams have got bags of pedigree and experience already though and they’re not in the market for more options in either position.

Derby County are prioritising the signings of full-backs and more options out wide this month and neither Shinnie nor Nelson fit that description. It remains to be seen just who comes through the door at Pride Park as they bid to bridge the gap between the chasing pack and the top three. However, it seems highly unlikely either Shinnie or Nelson will be coming in.