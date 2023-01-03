Derby County agree to poach key figure from Oxford United

Derby County are poised to hire Oxford United head of recruitment Mark Thomas as their new director of football in February, Football Insider has said.

Derby County embarked on a new era in the summer after a tumultuous time that included administration and relegation.

Under the ownership of David Clowes, the club have been guided away from their financial turmoil and with Paul Warne at the helm, the Rams are now working towards getting back to where they belong after dropping into League One.

Now, in a bid to aid their rise back up the EFL, it seems the club are set to make a big appointment.

According to a report from Football Insider, Derby County are set to name Mark Thomas as their new director of football.

The appointment is expected to be sealed in February but terms have been agreed to bring him to Derbyshire. He current works as head of recruitment with the U’s and has been with the club since 2014, when he arrived from Portsmouth. Now though, it seems pastures new await Thomas at Pride Park.

A key move to make…

Bringing in a director of football should go a long way to helping the Rams build back towards the Championship and with a reputable figure inbound, it will be hoped his expertise in recruitment and the transfer market can help the club make some impressive deals in the years to come.

With Warne in charge of on-pitch matters and a transfer guru in the club hierarchy, the future makes for bright reading for Derby County after some difficult years.

It will be hoped that they can maintain their bid to return to the Championship at the first time of asking too.

The Rams rose to 4th after their thumping win over Accrington Stanley at the weekend and although there’s a nine-point gap to 3rd placed Ipswich Town, they’ll be hoping they can keep pushing on over the second half of the campaign.