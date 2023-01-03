Charlton Athletic and Cheltenham Town battling for Fulham prodigy, report claims

Fulham defender Ibane Bowat is a target for Charlton Athletic and Cheltenham Town, Football League World has claimed.

Charlton Athletic and Cheltenham Town both find themselves in the lower reaches of the League One table this winter.

The Addicks sit in 17th place, tied on points with the Robins and only ahead on goal difference. Both will be keen to put some distance between themselves and the drop zone over the second half of the campaign but now, it’s been claimed the two could be set to do battle in the transfer market.

Football League World has said that both Charlton and Cheltenham are showing an interest in Fulham’s young defender Bowat.

The 19-year-old Scot is a left-footed centre-back who can also play as a left-back and the Cottagers are ‘seemingly ready’ to let him head out on loan this winter, with the Addicks and the Robins among ‘a host of clubs’ keen.

Two good destinations…

It remains to be seen who else is keen on Bowat, but both Charlton Athletic and Cheltenham Town could be solid options.

The Valley has been a great proving ground for young players over the years and current loan star Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is a prime example of how starlets pushing for a senior breakthrough can thrive with the Addicks if given the chance.

Wade Elliott has also seen success in the loan market though. Centre-back Caleb Taylor has been a big hit since signing from West Brom and his development shows the Robins can be trusted with promising defenders.

Bowat could certainly benefit from a shot in the EFL this year, so it will be interesting to see just where he ends up.