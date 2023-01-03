Burnley keen on Nottingham Forest man, reporter reveals

Burnley are keen on Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge claims, Alan Nixon.

Surridge, 24, joined Nottingham Forest from Stoke City midway through last season. The striker went on to score seven goals in 20 Championship appearances in the second half of the season, helping to fire Forest to promotion.

But he’s since played a bit part role for Steve Cooper’s side in the top flight, having featured 10 times in the Premier League whilst failing to score.

Recent reports have suggested that Surridge could be moved on this month’s transfer window and Nixon revealed on his Patreon yesterday that Championship leaders Burnley are keen on a potential swoop for the Englishman, with Clarets boss Vincent Kompany looking to bolster his striking options this month.

Jay Rodriguez is Burnley’s main striker this season. He’s scored nine goals in 22 Championship outings so far, whilst the likes of Halil Dervisoglu have struggled for regular game time.

Another striker seems like a priority for Burnley, but they aren’t struggling for goals with wingers and midfielders chipping in – the Clarets have scored 52 times in 26 Championship fixtures so far this season, but an injury to Rodriguez would definitely give Kompany a problem.

Surridge to Burnley…

Whether Forest would sanction a permanent exit for Surridge, or just a temporary one, remains to be seen. But Surridge would certainly bolster Kompany’s attacking options – he proved himself with Forest last season and although he’s not played all that much this season, his experiences in the Premier League so far will have only benefited him.

A new striker seems like a must for Burnley, Although they’re scoring plenty of goals, there’s a lot of pressure on Rodriguez to stay fit and to keep on delivering, but the arrival of another striker would definitely alleviate some of that pressure.

Surridge seems like he’d be available and he’d surely fancy a move to table-toppers Burnley, who’ve been in fine form throughout this season.

The Clarets return to action v Bournemouth in the FA Cup this weekend.