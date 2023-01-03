Bristol City stars emerge as targets for Premier League club now under new ownership

Bristol City stars Antoine Semenyo and Alex Scott are both targets for Bournemouth, who have reportedly began talks over a double deal.

Bournemouth were acquired by a new ownership group last month, with Bill Foley coming in along with a minority ownership group led by Michael B. Jordan.

It means the Cherries have some more financial power behind them coming into this month and now, Bristol City stars Semenyo and Scott have emerged as targets for Gary O’Neil’s side.

TEAMtalk has reported that the Premier League are keen on both of the Robins’ stars and have begun talks over deals for the duo after becoming key players for Nigel Pearson’s side.

The club are reportedly ready to test Bristol City’s resolve with a double bid of £20m this winter.

It remains to be seen how the reported talks pan out, but it would certainly make for a welcome cash influx for the Robins if a deal does come to fruition.

Time will tell…

Semenyo and Scott will be no strangers to Premier League interest by now and after extensive links in the past, it will be interesting to see if this is the month a move away from Ashton Gate finally materialises for them.

The Robins will be understandably keen to hold onto the duo to aid their bid to rise up the table. However, they’ll also know that this is a great chance to bring in a welcome influx of cash, so it remains to be seen if Bournemouth can tempt them into a sale.

22-year-old Ghanaian forward Semenyo has 18 goals and 21 assists in 121 games for the club, while midfielder Scott has already played 70 times at the age of 19. In the process, the Guernsey native has netted four times and laid on seven assists.