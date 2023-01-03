Bolton Wanderers receive unacceptable bids for striker amid Salford City interest

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has confirmed bids have come in for Amadou Bakayoko but they are yet to meet the club’s valuation of the striker.

Bolton Wanderers man Bakayoko has struggled to make an impact for Evatt’s side this season.

The Sierra Leone international managed a decent return of 13 goals and five assists in 37 games over the 2021/22 campaign but he has scored just one in 19 League One games thus far this time around, although managing three in four in the EFL Trophy.

As a result, questions have been asked about his future with the Trotters given that his contract expires at the end of the season.

Now, speaking with The Bolton News, manager Evatt has confirmed Bakayoko is drawing interest from elsewhere. Their report states that Salford City are ‘at the front of the queue’ for the striker, though Evatt says an acceptable bid is yet to come in.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We have had bids for Baka but at the moment they don’t meet our valuation, so that is the way it stays.”

A fresh start awaits?

It’s only the early days of the January transfer window, so as time passes, you would think that someone will match Bolton’s asking price, assuming it’s not an absurd demand of course.

The striker, who turned 27 on New Year’s Day, has proven himself as a goalscorer in League One before. His tally last season was a respectable one and he also helped Coventry City win promotion to the Championship in the 2019/20 campaign.

His physical attributes and height will make him a handful for League Two defenders but it remains to be seen just where he ends up. Salford City are in the hunt for a long-awaited promotion to the third-tier and bringing in a player like Bakayoko with nearly 200 League One appearances to his name would make for a decent acquisition this month.