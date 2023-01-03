Blackburn Rovers could see 23-year-old’s loan end this month despite break clause revelation

Blackburn Rovers loan man George Hirst’s immediate future at Ewood Park is looking uncertain, with the Lancashire Telegraph stating he could return to Leicester City despite the lack of a break clause.

Blackburn Rovers looked to have pulled off an impressive deal in recruiting Hirst in the summer transfer window.

After a slow first half of the season, the 23-year-old burst into life with Portsmouth in the 2021/22 campaign and it was hoped that could see him kick on and tap into his potential. However, his time at Ewood Park has been a tricky one.

Hirst has been unable to hold down a place in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side and has gone 11 first-team appearances without scoring. It means he’s now played 41 times in the second-tier without netting after a difficult spell with Rotherham United before too.

His struggles have brought his situation into question and now, the Lancashire Telegraph has provided an update.

They state that despite the fact Blackburn Rovers don’t have a break clause, if they and Leicester City agree to an early recall, Hirst can return to his parent club. That would of course rule out the chances of the move becoming permanent in the summer.

They add the current expectation is that he will ‘get another move’ before the month ends.

Best for Hirst?

The striker’s performances with Portsmouth were seriously impressive over the second half of last season. He was absolutely electric for Pompey and after a difficult time in senior football, it looked as though Hirst had really found his feet.

It just hasn’t happened for him since though. He’s made just two Championship starts for Tomasson and his continued struggle for goals in the second-tier are a worry.

Obviously, it remains to be seen how the situation pans out but it looks like a change of scenery could be for the best.

As highlighted, he’s shown he’s got the goalscoring instincts and ability to cause havoc for defenders when on his game, but he’s lacked confidence and conviction in front of goal this season, so a new start could be beneficial.