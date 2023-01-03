5 Sunderland transfers that could realistically go down this month

Sunderland sit just outside the top-six heading into 2023 in their first year back in the Championship.

The Black Cats have had a majorly positive year and fan expectation is growing as the Sunderland squad prove they can compete with the best.

Tony Mowbray is a safe pair of hands in this division and he has managed to guide Sunderland to an extremely good start to life in the second tier.

The departure of Alex Neil could’ve been the downfall of Sunderland this year, but they reacted well and that’s testament to the characters in the squad.

But, for all the squad’s positives, it is quite thin and refinements need to be made this month.

Here we look at the five Sunderland transfers that could go down in January.

Ross Stewart – sold

The Stewart saga continues.

Stewart has been linked with several clubs ahead of this month, most notably Brentford in the Premier League. The Scot is a natural goalscorer and whilst Sunderland do have the option to extend his contract until 2024, selling him this month would surely maximise their revenue.

The Black Cats have a £10million price tag on Stewart and no doubt the reports will only continue throughout January.

Alex Pritchard – sold

Recent speculation surrounding the attacking midfielder suggests that Pritchard has a host of Championship clubs monitoring his situation.

The 29-year-old is a vital player for Sunderland and one they struggle to replace when he’s absent. Therefore selling him would mean needing to bring in at least one, or maybe two attacking midfielders this month.

Given that his contract expires in the summer, this move may materialise as Pritchard will be allowed to speak to other clubs in the final six months of his deal.

Niall Huggins – loaned out

The former Leeds United right-back is still a young prospect despite joining Sunderland at the start of last season.

Huggins, 22, picked up a serious injury not long after signing for Sunderland and it ruled him out until earlier this season. As a result, the Welsh defender has struggled to break into the first-team consistently.

When he’s played he has impressed, but injuries continue to hamper his momentum and a loan move has been talked about in the build-up to January.

Huggins would benefit from some time in League One, just to experience consistent senior minutes and hopefully avoid any further injuries.

Jay Matete – loaned out

Matete joined Sunderland from Fleetwood Town on deadline day last January.

The highly-rated midfielder has only played eight Championship games so far and has also been linked with a loan move away this month.

Sunderland need to bolster their midfield, but with Abdoullah Ba and Edouard Michut seemingly ahead of Matete in the pecking order – a loan move would allow Matete to continue his development elsewhere.

Jonson Clarke-Harris – bought

Clarke-Harris has been linked with Sunderland already in this window. The 28-year-old is currently playing in League One with Peterborough United and has scored 13 times in 24 league outings so far.

He has experience in the Championship, but given his age and Sunderland’s recruitment strategy, the Black Cats may not want to pay the fee Posh will likely demand.