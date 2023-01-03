3 out-of-work managers Portsmouth should consider following Cowley dismissal

Portsmouth relieved Danny and Nicky Cowley of their duties yesterday, following a poor run of form in League One.

Pompey sit 12th in the third tier following a run of nine league games without a win. The Cowley brothers were unable to turn the poor run around which spans back to October, and their sacking seemed inevitable.

A 3-1 loss to fellow strugglers Charlton Athletic was the final nail in the coffin for Cowley, and now the Pompey hierarchy must ensure they appoint the right man to get their season back on track.

Here, we put forward three out-of-work bosses that Portsmouth should consider for the vacant post…

Darren Ferguson

The former Peterborough United boss has experience at this level and above.

Ferguson already has a promotion from League One into the Championship on his CV and following his Peterborough resignation 11 months ago, it may be his time to return to work.

The task at hand at Fratton Park is a big one. Whoever comes in must steady the ship and get the club heading in the right direction, something that hasn’t been the case for several years.

Ferguson though is an experienced name at League One and eh could be a good bet to stabilise Pompey’s fortunes.

Leam Richardson

For many, this may seem like the obvious choice for Pompey. Richardson was recently let go by Championship strugglers Wigan Athletic, but it was just last season that the young coach guided the Tics to the League One title.

Richardson still has a lot to learn as a coach and many would argue he’s unfortunate to have been sacked at the DW Stadium. He’s more than capable of delivering success in the third tier, but he’s yet to take on as big of a task as this.

It doesn’t seem like Richardson will be out of a job for much longer, and the Portsmouth vacancy may well be an attractive one to him.

Liam Manning

The exciting young coach was sacked by MK Dons earlier this season.

Manning was one of the highest-rated managers in the Football League at the end of last season, and he remained loyal to MK Dons despite interest from the Championship.

Despite the slow start to the campaign with MK Dons, Manning plays entertaining football and whilst the task at hand is larger than any he has had to deal with before, his lack of experience could lead to a lack of fear which may be beneficial for Pompey.

Manning still has a very bright future, so if Pompey can snap him up then they will have made a very shrewd appointment.