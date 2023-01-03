3 Luke McNally alternatives Sheffield Wednesday should consider amid links with Burnley talent

Sheffield Wednesday come into the January transfer window knowing defensive reinforcements are a must.

It’s been a strong campaign to date for the Owls’ backline but with injuries persisting and worries of a Mark McGuinness recall, more options at the heart of defence are needed.

One mentioned as a target is Burnley’s Luke McNally and the former Oxford United man would certainly make for a smart addition. However, the January window can be unpredictable, so it remains to be seen if the rumours come to fruition.

Here, we put forward three alternatives Sheffield Wednesday should consider in case…

CJ Egan-Riley – Burnley

One of McNally’s Burnley teammates Egan-Riley could also do with a shot at some regular game time.

Since joining from Manchester City in the summer, the promising defender has seen limited action under Vincent Kompany and a spell away could do wonders for his development. He’s got a brilliant footballing education after years in City’s academy and looks a real talent, making him a solid option this winter.

Caleb Taylor – West Brom (on loan at Cheltenham Town)

Taylor has been a huge hit on loan with Cheltenham Town and has found regular game time with the Owls’ League One rivals.

A winter switch to a side placed higher up the table would give him the chance to taste some promotion football though and that could be valuable for his progress as he bids to make a name for himself at The Hawthorns in the years to come.

He’s a towering aerial presence, comfortable on the ball and looks set for a future at a high level.

Connor Taylor – Stoke City

Stoke City talent Taylor was a huge hit with Bristol Rovers last season and looked poised for a role in the Potters’ first-team after featuring in the early stages of this campaign. He’s not played in the league since September though and a move could breathe some life back into his season.

He’s proven himself in League Two and looked promising earlier this season, so he’s another option certainly worth looking at for Sheffield Wednesday.