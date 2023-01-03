3 Chuba Akpom replacements Middlesbrough should consider amid Everton, Crystal Palace interest

Middlesbrough man Chuba Akpom has been in stunning form of late, but he’s started to draw interest from elsewhere.

Middlesbrough’s in-form talisman has been influential in their rise up the table under Michael Carrick, netting 13 goals in 19 Championship games to become the division’s top scorer.

Unsurprisingly, this form has drawn interest, with Everton, Crystal Palace and Southampton all said keen.

With that in mind, it could be wise for Boro to consider some replacements. Here, we put forward three…

Lyle Foster – KVC Westerlo

Foster has been in fine form since swapping Portugal for Belgium, netting eight goals and providing three assists in 17 outings for KVC Westerlo. The South African is only 22 and has shown a natural finishing instinct while also coming deeper on occasion to act as a playmaker.

The ex-AS Monaco starlet looks to have a bright future and could fit into Carrick’s side well.

Mateo Retegui – Boca Juniors (on loan at Tigre)

Boro have dipped into the South American market before and after 23 goals in 42 games in the 2022 season, Retegui will surely be one that has caught the eye in Europe.

His form may well have him lined up for a senior role with parent club Boca Juniors but Middlesbrough should certainly have their eyes on a player of Retegui’s quality if they lose Akpom.

Cameron Archer – Aston Villa

Last but not least is one most fans should be familiar with. Archer is highly-rated at Villa and he thrived on loan with Preston North End last season but has seen minimal action with his parent club since.

A winter loan could give Boro a short-term replacement while looking for something more long-term in the summer and young star Archer could be an ideal addition should Akpom go to the Premier League.